Man who crashed SUV on Broad Street drove 1/4 mile after being shot 5 times, officials say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man crashed an SUV along Broad Street after he was critically injured in a shooting that likely occurred at least a quarter-mile away on early Tuesday.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers on patrol, shortly before 1 a.m., heard a number of gunshots in the area of the 1400 block of Wingohocking Street and the 4500 block of Carlisle Street and ran to respond to that location.

At about that same time, he said, officers received a call of a gunshot victim at the intersection of Broad Street and Windrim Avenues in the city's Logan neighborhood.

"So, several calls were coming in simultaneously and, officers actually heard the shots," Small told NBC10.

Along Broad Street, Small said, officers found a 28-year-old man, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, inside the vehicle after he had crashed it along the roadside. The man, he said, had been shot five times and had wounds in his chest, legs and stomach.

"That vehicle was struck on the driver's side, about five times, by gunfire," said the chief inspector.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where Small said, he was listed in critical condition.

Along Carlisle Street, where Small said, police believe the shooting occurred, officers found 12 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon.

"After he got shot, we believe the victim was able to drive about a quarter of a mile where he went north along Broad Street, lost control and that's where we found him crashed at Broad and Windrim," said Small.

No arrest has yet been made and, officials said no weapon has ben recovered, however and investigation into this incident is ongoing.