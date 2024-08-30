Philadelphia

Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint outside Philadelphia church

On Friday, Aug. 23, around 11:45 a.m., a woman reported a man robbed her at gunpoint as she was leaving Holy Cross Chuch in Mt. Airy

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia police are looking for a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint as she was leaving church last week.

According to police, on Friday, Aug. 23, around 11:45 a.m., a woman reported an unknown man robbed her at gunpoint as she was walking out of Holy Cross Church located at 154 E. Mt. Airy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said the man is also suspected of breaking into and burglarizing the church before he robbed the woman.

The suspect had also broken into several vehicles outside of the church and was even seen caught inside a vehicle on the dashboard camera.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a mustache and a goatee. He was armed with a silver handgun and last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a white baseball cap with a rainbow-colored emblem that read, "All hustle, no luck."

According to police, the suspect was last seen fleeing toward Boyer St. that Friday.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 3 hours ago

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matt Gaudreau killed by drunk driver in NJ, police say

Delaware 4 hours ago

Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed freshman University of Delaware student

If you see the suspect, police said do not approach him and contact 9-1-1 immediately. If you have information about this crime or the suspect, you can contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us