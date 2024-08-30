Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint outside Philadelphia church

Philadelphia police are looking for a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint as she was leaving church last week.

According to police, on Friday, Aug. 23, around 11:45 a.m., a woman reported an unknown man robbed her at gunpoint as she was walking out of Holy Cross Church located at 154 E. Mt. Airy.

Police said the man is also suspected of breaking into and burglarizing the church before he robbed the woman.

The suspect had also broken into several vehicles outside of the church and was even seen caught inside a vehicle on the dashboard camera.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a mustache and a goatee. He was armed with a silver handgun and last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a white baseball cap with a rainbow-colored emblem that read, "All hustle, no luck."

According to police, the suspect was last seen fleeing toward Boyer St. that Friday.

If you see the suspect, police said do not approach him and contact 9-1-1 immediately. If you have information about this crime or the suspect, you can contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).