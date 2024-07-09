The Philadelphia Police Department Specials Victims Unit is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying a man wanted in connection with the indecent assault of a female inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree.
According to police, the incident happened Sunday at a Dollar Tree store located at 56 E. Snyder Ave.
Police said store employees reported that the man is known to frequent the Snyder Plaza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where he may park a vehicle.
The suspect is described as a man, between the age of 25 to 30, standing at 6 feet tall, of stocky build, a short receding hairline and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers.
If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.
You can also call or text the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
