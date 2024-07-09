The Philadelphia Police Department Specials Victims Unit is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying a man wanted in connection with the indecent assault of a female inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday at a Dollar Tree store located at 56 E. Snyder Ave.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said store employees reported that the man is known to frequent the Snyder Plaza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where he may park a vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspect is described as a man, between the age of 25 to 30, standing at 6 feet tall, of stocky build, a short receding hairline and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers.

If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

You can also call or text the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).