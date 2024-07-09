2 men critically injured in separate shootings across Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a pair of shootings across the city on Monday night left two men critically injured.

According to police, the first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday night along the 4700 block of Leiper Street in the city's Frankford section.

In speaking with NBC10, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers were dispatched to that location after a 31-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital in the city after he had been shot twice in the neck.

He said that, around the same time, police received calls for gunshots along Leiper Street and officers there found a eight spend shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon along with blood at the scene.

According to Small, a witness at the scene told officers that the man was on the highway when he was struck by gunfire and a friend of the victim immediately took the man to the hospital.

The man, Small said, has been listed in critical condition.

However, Small said, the person who took the victim to the hospital did not stick around to talk to officers and police have not yet determined a motive in this shooting nor do they have a description of those who might be responsible for this incident.

Yet, there were surveillance cameras at the location of the shooting and, Small said, investigators are hoping this footage could provide some insight onto what happened.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.

Then, Small said, about an hour later in West Philadelphia, officers responded after a man was shot along North Hirst Street.

According to Small, just before midnight on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Hirst and Arch streets to find a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Small said the man was bleeding heavily and was "in and out of consciousness" as officers transported him to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

At the scene, Small said, officers found 11 shell casings from two separate firearms, including rifle rounds.

"There was a large amount of blood on the scene from the victim, so, the victim did lose a lot of blood," said Small.

He said that there were surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting and a number of homes in the area have private security cameras and he hopes this footage will help investigators.

However, no motive is known and no arrests have been made in either shooting, Small said.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.

Also, according to police, at about 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, a 32-year-old man walked into a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

However, officials said that they are unsure where the shooting in this incident occurred.

This man was placed in stable condition and, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.