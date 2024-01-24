Philadelphia

Man wanted for robbing Rite Aid, Dollar General in Germantown, police say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing two stores in Germantown in the past month.

According to police, the first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at 8:29 a.m. at 164 W. Chelten Ave inside a Rite Aid.

Police said that the suspect had pretended to buy an item and when the cashier opened the register, the suspect pulled out a silver handgun and demanded cigarettes and money.

The suspect fled with the cash and 25 packs of Newports, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The same suspect is wanted in connection with another robbery at a Dollar General at 138 W. Chelten Ave. on Jan. 8, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man, medium build. During the first robbery he was wearing a blue and black flannel jacket with a black knit hat and sneakers.

Philadelphia Jan 23

Serial robber targets 8 Philly businesses, police say

Montgomery County Jan 21

Montco man shot dead during robbery, $5K reward in hunt for killers

If you see this suspect do not approach and contact 911.

Police ask if you have any information about these incidents or the suspect to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477. All tips will be confidential.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us