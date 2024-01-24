Man wanted for robbing Rite Aid, Dollar General in Germantown, police say

Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing two stores in Germantown in the past month.

According to police, the first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at 8:29 a.m. at 164 W. Chelten Ave inside a Rite Aid.

Police said that the suspect had pretended to buy an item and when the cashier opened the register, the suspect pulled out a silver handgun and demanded cigarettes and money.

The suspect fled with the cash and 25 packs of Newports, according to police.

The same suspect is wanted in connection with another robbery at a Dollar General at 138 W. Chelten Ave. on Jan. 8, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man, medium build. During the first robbery he was wearing a blue and black flannel jacket with a black knit hat and sneakers.

If you see this suspect do not approach and contact 911.

Police ask if you have any information about these incidents or the suspect to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477. All tips will be confidential.