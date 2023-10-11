A man is wanted by police in Middletown Township after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Oxford Valley Mall, officials said.

The incident happened outside of the Macy's store on October 6 just before 7 p.m., police said.

Police released photos on Facebook of the suspect who was last seen wearing a Penn State Nittany Lions sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Middletown Township Police Department took to Facebook to share photos of the suspect wanted for an attempted sexual assault

The suspect allegedly followed the victim from the mall to the parking lot before reaching under her dress and grabbing her while she was loading her children into her car, police said.

The victim told police that she does not know the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect please contact detective John Beck at (215) 750-3838 or jbeck@mtpd.org. You can also contact detective lieutenant Steve Forman at (215) 750-3857 or sforman@mtpd.org.