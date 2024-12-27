Man struck by vehicle, killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Port Richmond early Friday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, just before 7 a.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian incident at Huntingdon St. and Aramingo Ave.

Police said a man had been struck by a Kia Optima that was traveling southbound on Aramingo Ave. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to police. The Crash Investigation Division is investigating this incident.