Man, woman killed in shooting in West Philadelphia

A man and woman were shot and killed on the 700 block of Union Street in Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 26

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were both killed in a shooting in West Philadelphia late Thursday night. 

Police said the two victims were both shot around 10 p.m. along the 700 block of Union Street. They were both pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police have not released the victims’ identities, only saying they are a man and woman. No weapons have been recovered, no arrests have been made and police have not released descriptions of any suspects. 

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS. 

As of Dec. 26, there were 259 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, the lowest year-to-date mark for the city since 2014, according to police data.

