ATM blown up outside restaurant along Delaware Avenue in Fishtown

Police are searching for whoever blew up an ATM outside a restaurant in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood early Friday morning.

It happened outside of Johnny's Hots, located along Delaware Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 27th.

The blast blew the machine apart, causing significant damage. Investigators believe that a powerful explosive device was used due to the fact the parts of the machine were found over 50 feet away.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police do not believe any money was taken from the ATM.

No injuries were reported.