Fishtown

ATM blown up outside restaurant along Delaware Avenue in Fishtown

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for whoever blew up an ATM outside a restaurant in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood early Friday morning.

It happened outside of Johnny's Hots, located along Delaware Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 27th.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The blast blew the machine apart, causing significant damage. Investigators believe that a powerful explosive device was used due to the fact the parts of the machine were found over 50 feet away.

South Philadelphia 22 hours ago

Man killed in South Philly hit-and-run Christmas night; driver wanted

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

Man, woman killed in shooting in West Philadelphia

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police do not believe any money was taken from the ATM.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FishtownPhiladelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us