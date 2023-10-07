Philadelphia

Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Philly, police say 

Police released surveillance photos of a hit-and-run vehicle that struck and killed a man in Philadelphia Friday morning, according to investigators

By David Chang

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man and then fled the scene Friday morning, according to investigators. 

Police said a silver Nissan Maxima or Altima was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue at 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck 57-year-old Carol Gascon as he was walking in the intersection during a red light. 

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene southbound on Frankford Avenue, according to investigators. 

Gascon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:01 a.m. that morning. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police released surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle which has a damaged windshield. 

Surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle.

If you have any information on the driver or vehicle involved in the crash, please call the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by visiting the Philadelphia Police website. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us