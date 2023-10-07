Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Philly, police say 

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man and then fled the scene Friday morning, according to investigators.

Police said a silver Nissan Maxima or Altima was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue at 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck 57-year-old Carol Gascon as he was walking in the intersection during a red light.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene southbound on Frankford Avenue, according to investigators.

Gascon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:01 a.m. that morning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police released surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle which has a damaged windshield.

Surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle.

If you have any information on the driver or vehicle involved in the crash, please call the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by visiting the Philadelphia Police website.