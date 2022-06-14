Man Steals Military Bike Worth $100K, Philly Police Say

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who they say stole a military prototype bicycle worth $100,000.

On Saturday, at 7:01 a.m., an unidentified man broke through the backdoor glass window at Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle at 611 North 2nd Street, police said. The man then stole a $100,000 military 1996 prototype bike and fled the area, according to investigators.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video. Police described him as a bald Black male with a beard and medium build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Philadelphia Police

If you see the suspect, don’t approach. Instead, call 911 immediately.

You can also call police at 215-686-3093/3094 or submit a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).