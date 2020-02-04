Man Stalks Woman Near SEPTA Station, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who they say stalked a woman near a SEPTA station in Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1600 block of North Phillip Street back on Jan. 22 around 7:50 a.m. when she was approached from behind by an unidentified man, according to investigators. Police said the man was sticking his hand down his pants as he tried to follow the woman into a nearby building.

The woman screamed and the man fled on foot, police said. He was last seen running west on the 200 block of West Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Surveillance video revealed the man had followed the woman for several blocks after she exited the SEPTA Elevated Station.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man standing 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ADIDAS pants with three white stripes along the legs, a tan leather backpack with two straps and buckles on the back and black and silver Nike Air Max 97 sneakers.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3252. You can also submit a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text PPD TIP or 773847.