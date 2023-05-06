Man Stable After Being Shot in Stomach in Olney

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach on the sidewalk of E. Gale Street in the city's Olney neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, police responding to a call of a man with a gun at about 1:17 a.m. along the 300 block of E. Gale Street on Saturday, found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

The man was transported to a hospital nearby where, officials said, he's been placed in stable condition.

According to police, an unknown male was responsible for this incident. No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.