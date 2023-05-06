OLNEY

Man Stable After Being Shot in Stomach in Olney

A 31-year-old man in in stable condition after being shot in the stomach by an unknown individual

By Hayden Mitman

An officer investigates after a man was shot in the stomach in the city's Olney section early Saturday.
NBC10

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach on the sidewalk of E. Gale Street in the city's Olney neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, police responding to a call of a man with a gun at about 1:17 a.m. along the 300 block of E. Gale Street on Saturday, found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

The man was transported to a hospital nearby where, officials said, he's been placed in stable condition.

According to police, an unknown male was responsible for this incident. No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

OLNEY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us