Philadelphia

Man stabbed, run over by a car in deadly hit-and-run in South Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and fatally struck by a car in South Philadelphia Monday night.

The incident happened at Front and Morris streets in Pennsport where according to the police a man who had been stabbed in the neck was hit by a car.

The victim had a stab wound to the right side of his neck when he was hit by a white Kia with the PA tag number LNT-8209, according to the police.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 7:47 p.m.

While the car was found still at the scene, police say the driver got out and fled the area.

The knife was recovered at the scene and police are searching for the driver who fled.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as information becomes available.

