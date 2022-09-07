Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ Bus Terminal

Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.

The man was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said. First responders reported he was in serious condition from an arterial bleed.

Vineland police said the entire incident was captured on video, and investigators had a good description of who they were looking for.

The suspect was apprehended a little more than a mile away in Landis Park, authorities said. Charges against him are pending.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.