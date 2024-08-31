A man is wanted for stealing a $82,000 watch from a store in the King of Prussia Mall two weeks ago, according to officials with the Upper Merion Township Police Department.

Officers were called to the Bucherer 1888 store inside the mall around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 for reports of a burglary, police said.

Employees told the responding officers that the man entered the store and asked to see several watches, police explained. When he finished trying one of the watches on he forcibly grabbed it back from the employee.

The man was identified by police as 30-year-old Justin Ward, officials said.

Ward is accused of taking the watch and then running out of the store. The value of the watch is $82,000.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives in Upper Merion identified Ward as the suspect and they were able to get an arrest warrant for him.

Ward is believed to have ties with both the Harrisburg and Philadelphia areas, police said.

He is charged with robbery, retail theft and other related charges.

If you have any information on the incident, or know where Ward is, please contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.