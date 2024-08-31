Pennsylvania

Have you seen him? Man wanted for stealing $82K watch from King of Prussia Mall

Employees at Bucherer 1888 told police the man had tried on several watches before forcibly taking one and running out

By Emily Rose Grassi

Upper Merion Township Police Department

A man is wanted for stealing a $82,000 watch from a store in the King of Prussia Mall two weeks ago, according to officials with the Upper Merion Township Police Department.

Officers were called to the Bucherer 1888 store inside the mall around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 for reports of a burglary, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

Employees told the responding officers that the man entered the store and asked to see several watches, police explained. When he finished trying one of the watches on he forcibly grabbed it back from the employee.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was identified by police as 30-year-old Justin Ward, officials said.

Ward is accused of taking the watch and then running out of the store. The value of the watch is $82,000.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Labor Day 23 mins ago

Labor Day weekend 2024: We have your guide to events in Philadelphia, NJ, Del.

Eagles 6 hours ago

How to watch Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 showdown in Brazil

Through the course of their investigation, detectives in Upper Merion identified Ward as the suspect and they were able to get an arrest warrant for him.

Ward is believed to have ties with both the Harrisburg and Philadelphia areas, police said.

He is charged with robbery, retail theft and other related charges.

If you have any information on the incident, or know where Ward is, please contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us