Man sought in attempted child sex assault at North Philly rec. center

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after, they claim, a man attempted to sexually assault a child at a rec. center in North Philadelphia on Thursday, March 28.

According to police, at about 9:15 p.m. that day, a man attempted to sexually assault a child at the Cecil B. Moore Rec. Center, located along the 2500 block of N. 22nd Street.

Officials claim the man approached the child after initially encountering them inside a Red Fox corner store along the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

The man is described by police as being in his mid-thirties, about five-foot, ten-inches tall and with a thin build. According to law enforcement officials, he had trimmed facial hair and was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black baseball cap, gold watch and white and black sneakers at the time of the attempted assault.

Police are asking anyone who may have information in this incident to contact police by calling or texting 215-686-8477.

Tips can also be sent in anonymously, here.