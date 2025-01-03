Philadelphia

Man slashes passenger with box cutter during fight on SEPTA bus, police say 

A man was slashed with a box cutter on a crowded SEPTA bus along 3rd and Race streets in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, police said

By David Chang

A man was arrested after he allegedly slashed another passenger with a box cutter during a fight on a crowded SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood. 

The incident occurred Friday shortly before 2 a.m. on a SEPTA bus that was traveling along 3rd and Race streets, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. 

Small said about 35 passengers were on board when a 39-year-old man and a 43-year-old man got into an argument. The argument escalated into a fight, according to investigators. The 43-year-old man then pulled out a box cutter and slashed the 39-year-old across the top of his head, Small said. 

The 43-year-old man then fled the scene, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a laceration on his head. He is currently in stable condition. Investigators said there was a large amount of blood both inside and outside the bus. 

Responding police officers received a detailed description of the suspect and later found him about two blocks away on 2nd and Wood streets, investigators said.

The 43-year-old had a knife and pellet gun in his possession, according to investigators. Small also said the man had at least one warrant out of Delaware. The man was taken into custody. Police have not yet released his identity. Investigators don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident. 

