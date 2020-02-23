Philadelphia

Man Shot Outside West Oak Lane Convenience Store

One of his dogs was also hurt

By NBC10 Staff

A man was shot and his dog injured when a gunman sprayed bullets outside a West Oak Lane store late Saturday night.

The shooting shortly before midnight outside a convenience store near 65th Street and Wyncote Avenue left the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Philadelphia police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. He had two dogs with him, one of which was hurt. Police did not say if the dog was shot as well.

The gunman fled into the night and police did not immediately provide a description.

