North Philadelphia

Man shot 3 times outside of North Philly store

A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was found outside of a corner store near the intersection of North 11th Street and Rising Sun Avenue after he was shot, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found outside of a North Philadelphia corner store after he had been shot three times early Monday, officials said.

According to police, officers responding to a call at about 2:51 a.m. on Monday, near the intersection of N. 11th Street and Rising Sun Avenue, found a man -- who officials said appeared to be in his 50s or 60s -- after he had been shot three times.

A law enforcement official at the scene told NBC10's crew that the man was shot in his torso and leg and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided more information on the identify of the man or what may have lead to the incident.

investigators recovered three shells at the scene and, officials said, they have not made any arrests in this incident.

However, police officials said that they are hopeful that surveillance footage from a corner store near where the man was believed to have been shot could provide information on how the incident unfolded.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

