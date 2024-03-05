Man shot, killed onboard a SEPTA bus in South Philly, officials say

A person was shot while onboard a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to SEPTA officials.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 37-year-old was shot onboard a Route 79 bus at Broad and Snyder Avenue in South Philly, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

Medics who responded to the scene took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police are searching for the suspect who is believed to have fled from the bus into the Syner Street Station along SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

SEPTA said at this time trains are bypassing the Snyder station in both directions until further notice.

BSL: Trains are bypassing Snyder Station in both directions due to police activity. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 5, 2024

This is the third SEPTA shooting in the past couple days.

The scene remains under investigation, officials said. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the tip line at 215-686-TIPS.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as information becomes available.