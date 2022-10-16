Man Shot on SEPTA El Platform in Frankford

Philadelphia police said a man was shot on a SEPTA El platform in Frankford on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the Arrott Transportation Center along SEPTA's Market-Frankford line at Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street shortly before 9 p.m., authorities said.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the chest and abdomen, police said. Officers rushed him from the eastbound SEPTA platform to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrest had been made late Sunday night and a motive wasn’t immediately known.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SEPTA said the investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.