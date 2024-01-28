Gunman sought after 1 hurt in shooting on Market St. El platform in West Philly

Police are seeking help from the public after a 51-year-old man was shot "multiple times" on a platform for SEPTA's Market Street line in West Philadelphia on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Police said that at about 9:27 a.m. the man was exiting a train at 52nd Street Station, along the 5100 block of Market Street when he was shot "multiple times."

Officials have released a surveillance image of the individual sought in the shooting. '

An image SEPTA released on the man sought in a shooting at the 52nd Street Station in West Philadelphia on Sunday morning. (SEPTA)

According to police, the victim and the suspected gunman appeared to have been in a confrontation on a westbound train prior to the incident.

Then, when the victim exited the train, the gunman fired his weapon several times, striking the victim in the back, officials said.

The victim, who police have not provided identifying information on, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

No weapon has yet been found and no arrest has been made, but police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.