Man Shot, Killed Inside a Philadelphia Deli

Police have not identified the man, who was killed Monday afternoon

By Hannah Gross

A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia deli on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim, a Black, 29-year-old man who was shot once in the head. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene at 1 p.m. 

The shooting occurred inside a deli and shop at the corner of 25th and Cambria streets. 

Police said no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, and police do not yet know if the offender is affiliated with the deli, police said. 

The victim was not an employee, police said.

NBC10 tried to call the store located at 25th and Cambria, but could not reach someone for comment.

