Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police said.

On Friday, at 1:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a weapon on the 1600 block of North 56th Street. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the thigh and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:29 p.m.

Police recovered a weapon though no arrests have been made.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or released information on any suspects.

With the year nearly at an end, there have been 255 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, the lowest year-to-date amount in the city since 2014, according to police data.