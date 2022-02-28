A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot during what Philadelphia police said was an attempted carjacking along South Street late Sunday night.

The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. along South Street near the Acme at 10th Street, police said.

The 54-year-old driver was shot once in his left cheek, police said. He then managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators could be seen blocking off South Street in front of the grocery store. At least one discharged bullet casing could be seen on the ground.

Hours after the South Street shooting, a man in his 20s was shot multiple times early Monday morning along West Lehigh Avenue near North American Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

No arrests were made as the investigations into both shootings continued Monday morning.

The most recent data released by the Philadelphia Controller's Office (as of Feb. 24, 2022) reveal that at least 330 people have been shot in the city so far in 2021.

Entering Monday, at least 81 homicides have been reported so far this year in Philadelphia. That's is up about 7% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.