Man, 36, killed in North Philly afternoon shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an afternoon shooting that happened in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Bambrey Street in North Philadelphia at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 36-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 1:27 p.m.

A person of interest in this shooting has been taken into police custody, officials said, but no weapon has been recovered.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.