Man shot confronting attempted car thieves in East Falls, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot after, police said, he confronted two people that were breaking into his car in the city's East Falls neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened early Sunday, just before 1 a.m., when a man was at his home along the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue, when, reportedly, heard someone breaking into his car.

The man, officials said, stepped outside of his home to confront two males as they were, allegedly, trying to break into his car.

At that time, police said, the man was shot once in the chest.

Responding officers took the man -- who police have not provided identifying information for -- to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not provided any further information on the shooting or the gunmen sought in this incident. But, police said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.