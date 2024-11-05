Two men broke into the Northeast Philadelphia house of a man who doesn’t have use of his legs and shot the man twice in the torso while he was in bed early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The Duffield Street home invasion took place shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2024, in the Frankford neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Two men pulled out a window air conditioner and entered the home, investigators said. At least one of them then opened fire.

Police and medics found “a 28-year-old man laying in bed suffering from two gunshot wounds to his torso,” Small said. “He was conscious and talking.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He was being treated in stable condition at a local hospital.

The man was previously paralyzed from his waist down, Small said.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the shooting also had a gun pointed at her, police said.

There apparently was no argument or fight leading up to the shooting, Small said. Nothing was taken from the home.

The man and woman’s 4-year-old daughter was home at the time, but not hurt, Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance cameras in the area would lead them to the suspects.