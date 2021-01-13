Brewerytown

Man Shot and Killed While Walking Dog in Brewerytown

The man in his mid-20’s was walking his dog along 31st and Jefferson streets around 7 p.m. when he was approached by two men who tried to rob him, police said

By David Chang

A man was shot and killed while walking his dog in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Wednesday night. 

The man in his mid-20’s was walking his dog along 31st and Jefferson streets around 7 p.m. when he was approached by two men who tried to rob him, police said. One of the men opened fire, shooting the victim in the chest. 

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

