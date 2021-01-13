Man Shot and Killed While Walking Dog in Brewerytown

A man was shot and killed while walking his dog in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Wednesday night.

The man in his mid-20’s was walking his dog along 31st and Jefferson streets around 7 p.m. when he was approached by two men who tried to rob him, police said. One of the men opened fire, shooting the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

