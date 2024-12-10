Man sentenced to life without parole for the murder of a 21-year-old in West Philly

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office announced that a man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in West Philadelphia in April 2021.

Rodrick Williams, 25, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for this murder on December 5, 2024.

On the evening of April 6, 2021, Williams—whom investigators have linked to a violent street gang called the 56th Street gang—shot 21-year-old Michael Mines multiple times in the head while the victim was in a vehicle on the 600 block of S. 55th Street, according to the DA’s office.

First responders pronounced Mines dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, investigators were soon able to link Williams, 25, to the killing based on posts to his Instagram account depicting him holding the .22 caliber weapon used during the crime and to the fired cartridge casings found at the scene.

After obtaining the Williams cell phone, additional evidence was recovered linking Williams to the murder. Philadelphia police also utilized cell site location data to place the Williams in the vicinity at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe Williams' motive for killing Mines was retaliation for the fatal shooting of the Williams’ brother, even though law enforcement could find evidence that Mines—who had no ties to any street groups—was involved in that death.

Williams is also awaiting trial for an additional homicide and three non-fatal shootings.

"Williams poses a clear danger to public safety, and thanks to cooperation between the Philadelphia Police Department and the GVTF, he will be held accountable for cutting short a young man's life” DA Krasner said in a statement. “I also hope that this conviction assures families who are grieving during the holiday season and who are waiting for justice for their loved ones that this office, in partnership with our law enforcement partners, is doing everything we can to hold those who commit these violent crimes accountable."