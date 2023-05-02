Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner didn't mince words Tuesday in announcing charges against several individuals for their suspected involvement in gang related shootings.

Instead, he called out gangs by name, threatening individuals involved in gang-related crimes with lengthy prison terms unless they change their ways.

"CCK is going away. As for 524, we are going to close your cell door. When it comes to Christy Rec. you'll be getting yard time when you're doing hard time," said Krasner, naming several alleged gang-names used by groups in Southwest Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Krasner along with assistant district attorney Jeff Palmer, announced the arrest of four people for their alleged involvement in gang-related shootings that occurred in 2021.

He also directly called out the gangs allegedly involved, including Christy Rec., a group that allegedly hangs out near the A.W. Christy Recreation Center in West Philadelphia. Most of the gangs take their monikers from streets or neighborhoods where they operate, according to officials.

"We are watching what you do now. We are watching what you did in the past," Krasner said.

Palmer announced charges against four people who investigators believe were involved in gang-related shootings.

"A back and forth cycle of violence"

Palmer said that the arrests and investigations into Southwest and West Philly gang violence stem from ongoing incidents between members of the gangs 524 and CCK that have continued for months.

"These two groups have been in a back and forth cycle of violence since 2021," said Palmer.

Roderick Williams, 23, an alleged member of the 56th Street gang, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found in a Jeep Cherokee on the 600 block of S. 55th Street on April 7, 2021.

The victim, officials said, had been shot in the head.

Following that murder, Palmer said, three individuals have been charged in separate shootings that happened the same day, on June 29, 2021.

Trevon Johnson, 20, said to be a member of the 524 group, has been charged for his alleged role in two non-fatal shootings as well as in a deadly shooting.

According to law enforcement officials, on June 29, 2021, Johnson and two other alleged shooters— who officials claim were "524" associates Kenneth Wilson, 22, and Jahsir Nelson, 18 — shot two people on the 5900 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Both of those victims survived.

Those same three individuals, police allege, were also involved in a shooting later that day along the 4600 block of Walnut Street, that left a 33-year-old woman wounded and a 36-year-old woman dead.

Johnson, officials said, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and related offenses. Wilson and Nelson, law enforcement officials said, are facing murder, attempted murder and related charges as well.

Palmer said that investigators continue to work to ensure that all individuals involved in this bloody turf war are brought to justice.

"It doesn't matter what group you're in in Southwest or West Philly, we are investigating you. We are watching you. We know who you are and we will arrest you," said Palmer. "We will charge you and you will serve time in prison if you continue to act in this way."

All individuals charged in these incidents are currently in police custody, officials said.