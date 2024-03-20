A man was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a fight that led to a mass shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured on South Street in Philadelphia back in 2022.

Rashaan Vereen, 36, was convicted of simple assault, conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person following a waiver trial. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 9 to 23 months in prison followed by four years of probation. He was found not guilty of the lead charge of attempted murder after investigators determined he never fired a gun during the incident.

Vereen was on house arrest while awaiting the trial. He now has 30 days to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence.

The 2022 mass shooting on South Street

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., Vereen and his friend, 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, were walking along the 400 block of South Street when they walked by another man named Micah Towns, investigators said.

Investigators said words were exchanged between the men. Jackson and Vereen then attacked Towns in a confrontation that was caught on video, according to officials.

Jackson, who had a permit to carry, then pulled out a gun and shot Towns, investigators said.

Towns, who also has a permit to carry, pulled out his own weapon and fired back at Jackson and Vereen as they ran away. Jackson was shot at least once and fell to the ground while Vereen stayed with him.

At the same time as the shootout occurred, police said Quran Garner, a friend of Towns, was walking a half a block away near the intersection of South and American streets. Garner allegedly pulled out his own weapon and fired toward Jackson and Vereen. Garner then turned and aimed at a police officer, investigators said. That officer then returned fire several times, striking Garner.

Garner dropped his gun and then ran down American Street, shouting, “He shot my hand off! He shot my hand off,” investigators said. He was taken into custody a short time later when he surrendered to police officers a few blocks away.

Garner was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. The officer who fired at Garner was placed on administrative duty at the time.

Vereen stayed with Jackson after the shooting and told responding officers he was his friend, officials said.

Jackson died from his injuries while Towns was taken to the hospital. The District Attorney's Office said Towns acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Jackson and would not face charges.

The legally armed man who killed the gunman who attacked and shot him during the South Street mass shooting has not been charged after the DA's Office determined he acted in self-defense. Legal analyst Enrique L1 Latoison breaks down his actions in an interview with NBC10's Jim Rosenfield.

Moments after the fight and initial shooting, police said Quadir Dukes-Hill, who was 18 years old at the time, and his friend, Nahjee Whittington, were down the street. Dukes-Hill and Whittington then pulled out weapons and opened fire, despite not knowing Jackson, Vereen, Towns or Garner, investigators said.

Alexis Quinn, 24, was shot and killed by Dukes-Hill while Kris Minners, 22, was shot and killed by Wittington, investigators said.

"It does not appear that these groups knew each other. This to me seems to be that Mr. Whittington and Mr. Dukes-Hill, in response to gunshots that were happening down the street, just took out their gun and randomly fired. And unfortunately Alexis Quinn was hit by a shot fired by Mr. Dukes-Hill and Mr. Minners was hit by a shot fired by Mr. Whittington," Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.

Dukes-Hill and Whittington were later arrested and charged with murder.

Eleven people, including Towns and Garner, were wounded by the dozens of rounds of bullets sprayed into a massive crowd gathered near 2nd and 3rd streets in the area popular for its bars, restaurants and nightclubs. All 11 of the victims, which included two 17-year-old girls, a 19-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, survived their injuries.

At least four guns were found at the scene, including Garner's weapon, which investigators said was a ghost gun with an extended magazine.