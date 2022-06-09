2 Charged With Murder in South Street Mass Shooting

Lée esta historia en español aquí

Two teenagers, 18 years old each, have been charged for the killings of two bystanders in the South Street mass shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured over the weekend, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday.

Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18, is charged with murdering 24-year-old Alexis Quinn, while Nahjee Whittington is charged with murdering 22-year-old Kris Minners, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said. At the time of the shooting, Whittington was four days shy of turning 18 years old, she said.

Dukes-Hill and Whittington are friends and fled together to Virginia, where they were caught Thursday, Pescatore said. The pair will be extradited to Philadelphia, she said.

The shooting was sparked after a fight among three men who fired at each other, authorities have said. Dukes-Hill and Whittington were down the street and opened fire despite not knowing the initial three men, Pescatore said.

"It does not appear that these groups knew each other. This to me seems to be that Mr. Whittington and Mr. Dukes-Hill, in response to gun shots that were happening down the street, just took out their gun and randomly fired. And unfortunately Alexis Quinn was hit by a shot fired by Mr. Dukes-Hill and Mr. Minners was hit by a shot fired by Mr. Whittington," the ADA said.

Two other people were already in custody in connection to the shooting.

Quran Garner, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. On Tuesday his bail was set at $2 million.

Police and U.S. Marshals also arrested a second suspect in the shooting, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, Monday around 7:30 p.m. along the 2300 block of Hemberger Street. Vereen is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, violation of the uniforms firearms act, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering of evidence and obstruction of justice. Vereen's bail was set at $350 thousand on Tuesday, court dockets showed.

Neighbors told NBC10 Vereen is a youth boxing coach and described him as "friendly" and "helpful."

Vereen and his friend, 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, were walking along the 400 block of South Street on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when they walked by another man, identified by officials as Micah Towns.

Investigators said words were exchanged between the men. Jackson and Vereen then attacked Towns in a confrontation that was caught on video, according to officials.

In the video, Jackson was wearing a white t-shirt, Vereen was wearing what appeared to be a blue jacket or long-sleeved shirt and Towns was wearing a black or dark-colored shirt, investigators said.

Jackson, who had a permit to carry, then pulled out a gun and shot Towns, investigators said.

Towns, who also has a permit to carry, pulled out his own weapon and fired back at Jackson and Vereen as they ran away. Jackson was shot at least once and fell to the ground while Vereen stayed with him.

Between Jackson and Towns, 17 shots were fired, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Vereen stayed with Jackson after the shooting and told responding officers he was his friend, officials said.

At the same time, police said Quran Garner, a friend of Towns, was walking nearby on South Street. Garner allegedly pulled out his own weapon and fired toward Jackson and Vereen. Garner then turned and aimed at police, investigators said.

An officer then fired several times at Garner and shot him in the hand. Garner then ran down American Street, shouting, “He shot my hand off! He shot my hand off,” investigators said.

Garner then approached police on 4th and Bainbridge streets where another shooting occurred an hour earlier and told them he had been shot. Garner was then taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and later charged in the shooting.

Vereen at some point left the scene of the shooting.

Jackson died from his injuries while Towns was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the initial fight between Jackson, Vereen and Towns. They revealed during a press conference that Towns, like Vereen, is also involved in boxing though they were unsure if that played a role in Saturday's altercation.

The District Attorney's Office said Towns acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Jackson and will not face charges. However, during a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said he wants to see Towns face some sort of punishment.

"Even though it was determined that he was in self-defense or whatever, there was violence going on there, there was fists flying, there was all kinds of stuff going on and he set off, along with those other guys, a chain of events that killed two innocent people," Kenney said.

The officer who fired at the unidentified gunman who escaped is a three-and-a-half year veteran with the 18th District. He was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation from Internal Affairs. It's unclear at this time whether that officer is the same one who shot Garner.

Eleven people, including Towns and Garner, were wounded by the dozens of rounds of bullets sprayed into a massive crowd gathered near 2nd and 3rd streets in the area popular for its bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The 11 shooting victims who survived were a 17-year-old boy; two 18-year-old men; two 20-year-old men; three men aged 23, 43 and 69; two 17-year-old girls; and a 19-year-old woman. Their medical conditions ranged from stable to critical, Commissioner Outlaw said.

At least four guns were found at the scene, including Garner's weapon, which investigators said was a ghost gun with an extended magazine.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.