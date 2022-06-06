EDITOR'S NOTE (2 p.m., June 6, 2022): New details and developments in the mass shooting on South Street that left three dead and 11 others wounded can be found in this story.

Three people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a crowded stretch of South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified the deceased victims as 34-year-old Gregory Jackson of Philadelphia, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn of Philadelphia, and 22-year-old Kristopher Minners of Elkins Park.

The American Federation of Teachers said Minners was a resident advisor for 6th and 2nd grade boys at Girard College.

Minners had been celebrating his birthday with family and friends on South Street prior to the shooting, according to Girard College's Interim President James Turner.

"Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence," Turner wrote in a statement. "I visited with Kris’ parents this morning and the College will continue to offer them every support."

Tracy Medley, an employee at Millennium Skate World in Camden, told NBC10 Gregory Jackson was a longtime customer.

"He would be very happy when he would walk in the door," Medley said. "Just light up and be so excited to be here and then just walk around, shake hands, hugs with everybody. He had a lot of friends here. A lot of his family would come here and skate as well."

The 11 shooting victims who survived were a 17-year-old boy; two 18-year-old men; two 20-year-old men; three men aged 23, 43 and 69; two 17-year-old girls; and a 19-year-old woman. Their medical conditions ranged from stable to critical, Outlaw said.

An assistant district attorney, Joanne Pescatore, said on Monday that Jackson, one of the three people killed, was involved in the initial fight that led to bullets flying chaotically on South Street.

Pescatore also said an 18-year-old man shot by police allegedly was a secondary actor to the initial brawl involving Jackson and another gunshot victim, Micah Townes. It is unclear if that 18-year-old, identified as Quran Garner, is among those 11 people listed by police as wounded in the shooting.

Townes has not been charged. Both he and Jackson had licenses to carry firearms, Pescatore said. She did not provide any more details about Townes, Jackson or Garner.

A 49-year-old old woman also suffered injuries after being struck by shattered glass, police said.

One of the gunshot survivors was 69-year-old Rusty Crowell. The South Philly resident told NBC10 he was at the bar Dobbs on South to see a friend perform when he stepped outside shortly before midnight and heard the gunshots.

"I thought everybody's having a good time. It's fireworks," Crowell said. "But then I looked down at my leg and there was blood just gushing down the back of my leg."

Crowell told NBC10 he was lucky to be alive and grateful for the support he's received from his community.

Well we are the city of Brotherly Love and that's what I see," Crowell said. "And it gets you. They're good people, Philadelphia."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.