Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after the body of a man was found in the Schuylkill River on Tuesday, officials said.

A spokesperson for the police department said the man's body was found in the river just after 6 p.m. near the 2400 block of Walnut Street.

The man is in his early thirties and police do not know his identity yet, officials reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics just before 7 p.m., police said.

The Marine Unit is at the scene as part of the investigation with Central Division Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.