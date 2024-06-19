Philadelphia

Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after the body of a man was found in the Schuylkill River on Tuesday, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A spokesperson for the police department said the man's body was found in the river just after 6 p.m. near the 2400 block of Walnut Street.

The man is in his early thirties and police do not know his identity yet, officials reported.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics just before 7 p.m., police said.

The Marine Unit is at the scene as part of the investigation with Central Division Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us