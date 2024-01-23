‘We all need to be like Donnie,' Delco sheriff deputy hopes her story inspires others to do more kind gestures

A Delaware County Sheriff's Deputy was so touched by a random act of kindness that someone did for her that she wanted to share her story with all of us.

She says the guy who helped her at a Wawa on Tuesday was named Donnie and the deputy says all of us should strive to be more like this guy.

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputy Rachel Mitchell just had a nice reminder that in this crazy, divided world there are still good people doing good things.

While in uniform, Mitchell was hitting her local Wawa before heading out on a business trip when she realized that she had forgotten her wallet.

"There's a whole line of people, and I'm like 'Shoot, shoot shoot,' and I was about to walk away and this gentleman, super generous gentleman, he just grabbed his phone and scanned it and took care of it and said 'Thank you for your service and have a good day,'" Mitchell told NBC10.

The total amount of money was about $15, but that's not the point.

One person saw another person who could use a little help and they did the nice thing when it would have been easier not to.

The only thing Mitchell learned about that guy in that moment? His name was Donnie.

In a time when the relationship between the public and law enforcement has come under some stress, Mitchell says that she is glad to see people know they're trying their absolute best to serve their community proudly and fairly and that everyone understands that officers are people too.

"Everyone deserves that respect, whether you have a badge or not. We just need to treat each other like human beings," she said.

Mitchell's boss was also deeply touched by this story.

"It was an incident that showed the things money can't buy. Appreciation," he said.

So, to Donnie, if you're out there, Mitchell has a message for you, "Donnie, I love you and thank you. We need Donnie's everywhere in the world. We all need to be like Donnie."