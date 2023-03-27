Man Killed in Early Morning Shooting in North Philly

Officers are investigating after a shooting, early Monday, left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the 1900 block of West York Street after a report of a person hurt in a shooting.

First responders, officials said, found a man -- believed to be aged somewhere in his 20s or 30s -- who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced on the scene just after 6 a.m.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

Officials said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, though no weapon was recovered and an arrest has not yet been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.