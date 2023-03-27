Crime and Courts

Man Killed in Early Morning Shooting in North Philly

A man died after being shot in the head early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Officers are investigating after a shooting, early Monday, left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the 1900 block of West York Street after a report of a person hurt in a shooting.  

First responders, officials said, found a man -- believed to be aged somewhere in his 20s or 30s -- who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced on the scene just after 6 a.m.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, though no weapon was recovered and an arrest has not yet been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.  

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 2 hours ago

What's Up With the Water?: The Lineup

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

Philly Tap Water Safe to Drink – for Now – Despite Prior Warnings, Officials Say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us