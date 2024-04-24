Man killed in triple shooting that left a teen and another man hurt in Kensington

One man is dead and two others were left hurt after a triple shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of "A" Street, according to police.

Léelo en español aquí

A 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A 16-year-old was taken to the same hospital by officers with two gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. The teen is listed in stable condition.

The third victim is a 34-year-old man who was shot twice in the lower right side of his body, according to officials. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Two suspects were taken into police custody in connection to this shooting and one weapon was recovered so far.

Police say that the scene remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.