Police in Allentown are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a family birthday party for a 1-year-old child on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:48 p.m., outside a home near the intersection of South Dauphin and East Walnut streets in Allentown, when 33-year-old Miguel Dalmasi of Alburtis was shot multiple times while he was in attendance at a birthday party for a 1-year-old relative.

Officials said the incident occurred after Dalmassi was involved in a dispute outside of the home where the party was being held.

At that time, police claim, a gunman in a group of uninvited people that were trying to enter the party produced a firearm and shot Dalmasi "more than once."

The group of uninvited individuals fled before police arrived and, officials said, Dalmasi was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown Police Department Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.