Man killed in gunfight in Northeast Philly parking lot, police say

A man was killed in a gunfight in a parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in a lot on Harbison Avenue and Tulip Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Witnesses told police two groups of men met at the location. One of the men – who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s – pulled out a gun and another man pulled out a weapon as well, investigators said.

The two men then shot at each other, according to police. The man in his late teens or early 20s was shot at least once in the face. He ran a few feet before collapsing in the parking lot.

Police and medics responded to the scene and found the man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m. Police have not yet released his identity.

Police said the gunman and two other men remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. They also recovered the two weapons used in the shootout.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.

“We’re not exactly sure what motivated this shooting and this homicide,” Small said.

Police are currently looking through surveillance cameras in the area.