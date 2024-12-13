Philadelphia

Man killed in gunfight in Northeast Philly parking lot, police say

A man was killed after he exchanged gunfire with another man in a parking lot on Harbison Avenue and Tulip Street in Philly, police said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed in a gunfight in a parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in a lot on Harbison Avenue and Tulip Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Witnesses told police two groups of men met at the location. One of the men – who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s – pulled out a gun and another man pulled out a weapon as well, investigators said.

The two men then shot at each other, according to police. The man in his late teens or early 20s was shot at least once in the face. He ran a few feet before collapsing in the parking lot.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police and medics responded to the scene and found the man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m. Police have not yet released his identity.

Police said the gunman and two other men remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. They also recovered the two weapons used in the shootout.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 19 mins ago

Pa. doctor accused of illegally prescribing meds in Bucks County basement office

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Man dies following house fire in North Philadelphia

“We’re not exactly sure what motivated this shooting and this homicide,” Small said.

Police are currently looking through surveillance cameras in the area.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us