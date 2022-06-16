MULLICA HILL

Man Killed in Explosion at South Jersey Repair Shop

By Rudy Chinchilla

An aerial view shows the roof of a repair shop partially sheared off.
A man died in an explosion at a trailer repair shop in South Jersey Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blast happened at the shop on Route 322 near Tomlin Station Road in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, around 10:40 a.m. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office identified the deceased as 47-year-old Bruce A. Cheeseman of Cedarville.

NBC10’s Skyforce10 helicopter showed a piece of the roof sheared off the building as first responders went in and out. No other injuries were reported.

The prosecutor’s office, Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office, Harrison Township Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were investigating the cause of the blast.

