Man killed, another hurt in Kensington shooting

Police are investigating after one man was killed and second was hurt when, officials claim, shots were fired near the intersection of Front and Somerset streets on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting near the intersection of Front and Somerset streets in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after one man was killed and a second was injured in a daytime shooting that happened in Kensington on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 100 East Somerset Street, at Front Street, at about 11:07 a.m. on Thursday to find a 51-year-old man laying in the roadway after being shot twice.

The man, who was struck in his chest and right leg, was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at 11:27 a.m.

Another victim in this incident, a 37-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Police officials said no arrests have yet been made in this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

