Man killed after shot multiple times in Fern Rock, police say 

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s FernRock neighborhood Wednesday night.

At around 5:31 p.m., police said, a homicide occurred along the 5700 block of N. Camac Street.

A 22-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Philadelphia police.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officials have not made any arrests or identified a motive in this shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.