An investigation is underway after a man who was handing out fliers for a political campaign was shot and killed during a possible argument with another man in Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred Monday at 4:11 p.m. along the 2000 block of Church Lane. A 46-year-old man was shot once in the left armpit. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene and a man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the 46-year-old man was handing out fliers for a political campaign at the time of the shooting and may have gotten into an argument with the man who shot him. He also said the man who is in custody has a valid permit. The 46-year-old man who was killed was also armed, according to investigators.

Police said the man in custody is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.