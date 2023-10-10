Man injured in ‘machete' attack in North Philly

Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was, allegedly, attacked by a woman wielding, what police called, a 'machete' in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident happened at about 2:06 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Allegheny Avenue after a report of a woman wielding a machete.

During the incident, officials said, the man suffered "multiple lacerations to the head area," and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police were able to arrest the woman involved in this incident and a weapon has been recovered, however, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

