Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say

A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said.

Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said Thursday.

Authorities found Hennessey around 8:42 p.m. while responding to the area for a report of a person with a gun, police said. No arrest was made and no weapon was recovered at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Hennessey suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing.

Entering Thursday, at least 431 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 2% from the homicide count at this same time last year, which ended up as the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.