Man Found Stabbed, Bludgeoned to Death at Boy Scouts Campsite

Police in South Jersey on Thursday were searching for the suspect in a hunter’s stabbing and bludgeoning death at a Boy Scouts of America campsite.

Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from stab and blunt-force injuries near the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Road, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

Family members told investigators that Bottino had been hunting in the area, as he had done “many times” before, according to the prosecutor’s office. The area, known as the Pine Hill Scout Reservation, is used for hunting, hiking and fishing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at 856-783-1589. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.