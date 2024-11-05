Rittenhouse Square's Devon Seafood Grill set to close after 25 years in business

A beloved Philadelphia seafood restaurant is shutting down after 25 years in business.

In a statement to NBC10, a spokesperson for Devon Seafood Grill said the company will close the Rittenhouse Square location at the end of its lease.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor, the restaurant is expected to shut down in January, affecting 76 employees.

“We had to make the difficult decision to close the location at the end of our lease. We appreciate the support over the last 25 years from the community and are looking to place our employees at our other Philadelphia locations," a spokesperson told NBC10.

Located at 225 S. 18th St. Devon Seafood Grill is owned by Landry's Inc., which is the same company that owns The Chart House, another local seafood restaurant that is set to close at the end of November.

Chart house's abrupt closure is apparently "due to the major construction in the area that has cut off visibility and access for our customers to the restaurant."

Apart from Philadelphia, Devon Seafood has two other locations, one in Hershey, Pennsylvania and another in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.