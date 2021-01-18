Man Found Shot to Death in Car in South Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in South Philadelphia Monday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 9.p.m. at Broad Street and Packer Avenue. When they arrived they found a 29-year-old man slumped behind the driver’s seat of a blue Honda sedan that was resting against a pole.

The man was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his left side. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.

Investigators said at least 16 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon during the incident. Witnesses said they saw a gunman exit from a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection and open fire at the victim’s car.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.